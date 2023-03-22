Mayor Barberio Proclaimed March 21 as “Dylan Mazzarella Day”

PARSIPPANY — At the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21, Parsippany resident Dylan Mazzarella was recognized by Mayor James Barberio and presented with a Proclamation proclaiming March 21 as “Dylan Mazzarella Day.”

Dylan Mazzarella has been chosen for the id2 National Selection Team based on his performance in the Program cycle targeting players born in 2009. US Club Soccer invites him on the 2023 id2 National Selection International Tour to England, which will be held March 30 – April 11, 2023. Dylan is a student at Central Middle School and will be attending Delbarton School in the fall.

National Selection International Tour provides a multi-faceted experience on- and off-the-field, including competing against top youth academy teams, watching professional games, and playing at top-quality venues, as well as the unique educational and cultural experiences of traveling internationally.

The 2023 id2 National Selection International Tour officially begins March 30 with a two-day domestic camp in New Jersey before traveling to London and Manchester for an immersive experience of training, competition, and culture.

The tour, which concludes on April 11, represents the final progression of the current id2 age group cycle targeting players born in 2009.

Eighteen boys and 18 girls were selected from id2 National Training Camps held in Florida and California over the past two months. This is the first time US Club Soccer is taking the id2 National Selection girl’s team overseas; in previous years, the girls participated in a domestic camp alongside the ECNL.

For the id2 National Selection boys team, the tradition of foreign competition continues, and this year’s roster joins an elite community of alumni, including Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Tim Weah.