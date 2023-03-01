Cornerstone First Mortgage Celebrates Grand Opening

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
69
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill cut the ribbon with Sharif Shamsudin at Cornerstone Mortgage



https://www.thevalorigroup.com

PARSIPPANY — Cornerstone First Mortgage celebrated the opening of its new offices at Six Century Drive, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on Thursday, February 24.

Sharif Shamsudin, the owner, has been in the business for 22 years. He is a graduate of Parsippany High School. He chose this new location because he wanted to return to Parsippany since this is the town he grew up in.

Wahead Shamsudin, a Parsippany High School graduate, has been with Sharif since the beginning. Sharif owes a lot of credit to his brother for helping him through the tough times and being the best at finding solutions. Wahead is the Branch Manager whose main focus is day-to-day sales.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development presented Sharif Shamsudin with a plaque thanking him for choosing Parsippany.

“I’ve known Sharif Shamsudin for years, he is an astute businessman, and I wish him well in his new location. Bringing and keeping small and large businesses to the community is key to Parsippany’s economic growth. I wish Cornerstone Mortgage much success,” said Mayor James Barberio.

Cornerstone offers first-time homebuyer loans and various loan products to fit customers’ needs. Sharif has a team dedicated to finding a loan, no matter the situation.

Patrick Minutillo, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Sharif, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, and Economic Development member Scott Donnelly.

Sharif is an Executive Member of the Parsippany Soccer Board and a former elected official with the Board of Education.

“I thank my beautiful wife of 15 years, Zeba, and my wonderful daughters, Raihanna, 14, Deyana, 12, and Madina, 10,” said Sharif.

I like to give back to the community by sponsoring local sports teams and tricky trays. I was so happy to see so many faces come out to the Grand Opening, and I look forward to working with the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce to host many events.

You can reach Shaif by calling (973) 902-9932.

Plenty of hors d’oeuvres were served to the many guests who attended the celebration.
Plenty of hors d’oeuvres were served to the many guests who attended the celebration.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR