Cornerstone First Mortgage Celebrates Grand Opening

PARSIPPANY — Cornerstone First Mortgage celebrated the opening of its new offices at Six Century Drive, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on Thursday, February 24.

Sharif Shamsudin, the owner, has been in the business for 22 years. He is a graduate of Parsippany High School. He chose this new location because he wanted to return to Parsippany since this is the town he grew up in.

Wahead Shamsudin, a Parsippany High School graduate, has been with Sharif since the beginning. Sharif owes a lot of credit to his brother for helping him through the tough times and being the best at finding solutions. Wahead is the Branch Manager whose main focus is day-to-day sales.

“I’ve known Sharif Shamsudin for years, he is an astute businessman, and I wish him well in his new location. Bringing and keeping small and large businesses to the community is key to Parsippany’s economic growth. I wish Cornerstone Mortgage much success,” said Mayor James Barberio.

Cornerstone offers first-time homebuyer loans and various loan products to fit customers’ needs. Sharif has a team dedicated to finding a loan, no matter the situation.

Sharif is an Executive Member of the Parsippany Soccer Board and a former elected official with the Board of Education.

“I thank my beautiful wife of 15 years, Zeba, and my wonderful daughters, Raihanna, 14, Deyana, 12, and Madina, 10,” said Sharif.

I like to give back to the community by sponsoring local sports teams and tricky trays. I was so happy to see so many faces come out to the Grand Opening, and I look forward to working with the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce to host many events.

You can reach Shaif by calling (973) 902-9932.