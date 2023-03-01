New Detective Joins Morris County Prosecutor’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally confirmed the hiring of Michael J. Thompson as Detective for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detective Thompson was sworn in at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on February 27. He has been assigned to the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit within the Tactical Division.

Before joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Thompson served the Washington Township Police Department since 2008 as a Patrol Officer, Narcotics/Patrol Canine Handler, and Detective. He also previously worked as the general store and loss prevention manager of Sears.

Detective Thompson has attended Centenary University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He is a graduate of the Morris County Police Training Academy and has completed numerous professional training courses. Detective Thompson has been recognized with several commendations, including the 200 Club of Morris County Meritorious Team Award, the Senate and General Assembly Award for Exceptional Duty, and two Senate and General Assembly Unit Citations.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “We are pleased to have such a decorated officer joining our investigative staff of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Detective Thompson’s demonstrated skillset, and law enforcement commendations make him a welcome and highly-qualified addition to our team.

