Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Announces his Candidacy for Township Council

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., announced his candidacy in a packed room at Barka Mediterranean Cuisine, Mountain Lakes, on Wednesday, February 1.

Recently Council Vice President Michael dePierro and Council President Loretta Gragnani announced they will not seek re-election. All three council members’ term ends on December 31, 2023.

When this article was published, Carifi announced his running mates: Mr. Adam Kandil and Mr. Matt McGrath. (Watch for a complete article coming shortly)

There is very strong talk that other candidates will be joining in the Primary, but none have officially announced. Parsippany Focus will keep you informed if other candidates join in. The primary will be held on Tuesday, June 6.

Paul Carifi, Jr. was selected in September 2011 by the Republican Committee to fill an unexpired term on the township council. He was elected by the residents of Parsippany that same year. Paul has been a resident of Parsippany for over 50 years and is the proud father of twin boys. He graduated from the Parsippany School system, having attended Eastlake Elementary School, Brooklawn Junior High School, and Parsippany Hills High School class of 1984. Paul received a Bachelor of Arts from East Stroudsburg University in Sociology / Criminal Justice and is also a graduate of the New Jersey Chief of Police West Point Leadership and Command Program as well as the New Jersey Certified Public Managers Program.

Paul had a career in law enforcement of over 25 years with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office serving the citizens of Morris County, where he served as the S.E.R.T. Commander for over 24 years. He received numerous Sheriff Achievement, Meritorious Service, Honorable Service, and Exceptional Duty awards. He is a parishioner at St. Christopher’s Church and a member of The Parsippany Republican Committee, The Parsippany Republican Club, and the Sons of Italy. Paul also volunteers his time to many local organizations.