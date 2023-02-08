John Hastings Graduated from the University of Iowa

PARSIPPANY — John Hastings was among the nearly 2,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students conferred their degrees last month at the University of Iowa.

Hastings was a student in the Graduate Management Program whose program of study was the Professional MBA Program. The degree awarded was a Master of Business Administration.

Hastings and fellow graduates engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals-often overcoming the obstacles created by a pandemic.

One doctoral candidate, for example, has made great research advances in her exploration of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. A biomedical engineering student continues working to make the world a better place for heart disease patients and those in immigration limbo. And a student in communication sciences and disorders helped build from the ground up a free assistive technology consultation program for Iowa families of children with reading disabilities.

Year after year, Iowa students have pushed to achieve more and to come together for the greater good — that’s the Hawkeye Way. As the fall 2022 cohort of new graduates enter the next stage of their lives, they leave the Iowa campus full of potential and promise.

Eleven percent of the undergraduates graduated with multiple degrees, and, as a group, undergraduates posted a 3.17 cumulative grade point average during their stay in Iowa.

As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.

From inside our world-class medical center to the most prestigious creative writing program in the U.S., students have access to quality academic support. They are equipped with the tools they need to stand out in a competitive workforce. Our 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio allows students to work directly with experts in their field while earning valuable, practical skills.

The campus seamlessly blends into the heart of downtown Iowa City, making it easy to access academic resources and belong to a larger, welcoming community. With over 500 student organizations, clubs, and communities on campus and countless in-town events scheduled throughout the year, Iowa makes it easy to build a network of friendships and connections that last a lifetime.

