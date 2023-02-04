Market Street Mission Provided 127,000 Meals, 41,982 Nights of Shelter

MORRIS COUNTY — Market Street Mission served 127,013 meals and provided 41,982 nights of safe shelter to its community guests and recovery program residents in 2022, along with the Sussex County location in Newton.

Forty-two men also graduated from the mission’s addiction recovery Life Change Program last year. This program is structured to offer mission residents mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual healing as they work to rebuild their lives and rejoin their families and communities.

As a private nonprofit organization, the mission relies on the charitable support of compassionate donors to fund its work and be able to offer its services free of charge to our neighbors in need.

“I know everyone in the New Year makes resolutions trying to better themselves, and here at the Mission, we just started a new Life Change Program Class,” said Patrick Tansey, Clinical and Outreach Director at the Market Street Mission and Jersey Shore Rescue Mission.

“The men are going to take classes like Chemical Dependency and Relapse Prevention, Anger Management, Fatherhood and Manhood, Christian Doctrine, Christian Finance, and Career Skills. We are excited to start the New Year and help these men lead sober, Christian lives. We thank everyone for their donations and look forward to bringing more updates this coming year.”

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who does can visit the mission at 9 Market Street, Morristown; call (973) 538-0431 or click here.

