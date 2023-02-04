Morris County to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:

Saturday, May 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany

Saturday, June 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany

Saturday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany

Saturday, October 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pequannock Valley Park, Marvin Road in Pompton Plains

Morris County residents can drop off unwanted hazardous materials from their households. Businesses are not allowed to participate.

Reminder, electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at MCMUA one-day household hazardous waste events. The authority advises residents to call (973) 829-8006 for information and to discuss recycling options.

Acceptable materials include: aerosol cans, asbestos, automotive fluids, driveway sealant and roofing tar, fire extinguisher, gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuel, household cleaning products, lead acid batteries, button cell batteries, lithium-ion batteries, rechargeable batteries, mercury-containing bulbs, devices, muriatic acid, oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, and varnishes, paint thinners, paint removers and solvents, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, photo chemicals, pool chemicals and propane tanks of 20 pounds or less.

Unacceptable items are: alkaline and carbon zinc batteries, business waste, compressed gas cylinders, containers larger than five gallons, empty containers, explosives, hhw generated outside of Morris County, highly reactive and unstable materials, medical waste, radioactive materials, smoke and carbon monoxide detector, unknown or unlabeled materials, used consumer electronics and water-based paint and latex paint.

For more information, call (973) 829-8006 or click here.

