CCM Rated the Best for Transfer Students for Second Consecutive Year

MORRIS COUNTY — The County College of Morris (CCM) has been rated the Best for Transfer Students by Intelligent, adding to the college’s growing list of accolades.

This is the second year in a row that Intelligent has rated CCM as the best community college in New Jersey for students who start at the college and then transfer to a four-year institution to earn a bachelor’s degree.

The 2023 ranking of the Best Community Colleges in New Jersey is based on the transfer agreements CCM holds with colleges and universities across the state and nation. CCM has more than 170 transfer agreements to ease the process for students who want to earn an associate then a bachelor’s degree. More than 70 percent of CCM graduates transfer to earn their bachelor’s degree within three years of graduation – enrolling in schools from New Jersey’s top colleges and universities to the Ivy League.

“CCM has made it a priority to develop transfer agreements with other institutions to ensure our students can seamlessly continue with their higher education,” notes Kari Hawkins, Coordinator of Transfer Services & University Partnerships. “We are delighted to receive this recognition as additional proof of the high-quality education and support services students receive at CCM so they can meet their educational goals.”

Besides its success at transferring students to other colleges, CCM also enrolls many students each year who begin at another institution and then decide the community college is a better fit for starting their higher education.

Along with this latest distinction from Intelligent, the college earned several other national and state rankings in 2022. Included among those, CCM was selected as a Top 10 Community College in the U.S. by the Lumina Foundation, rated the Best Community College in New Jersey by Best Accredited Colleges, and #1 For associate degree graduates in New Jersey who earned the Best Salaries by Payscale, a distinction it has received for five consecutive years.

