PARSIPPANY — Parsippany PAL Community Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Parsippany PAL is located at 33 Baldwin Road.

To schedule an appointment click here.

Save the date for the next Parsippany blood drives: Tuesday, December 20, and Tuesday, January 3.

Whole blood donors are eligible to give every 56 days/8 weeks

Double Red Cell donors are eligible to give every 112 days/16 weeks

