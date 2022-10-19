New York Jets Unveiled New Playground at Parsippany Child Day Care

PARSIPPANY — The New York Jets unveiled a new playground at Parsippany Child Day Care Center as part of the 24th annual Hometown Huddle day of service.

The $90,000 playground build was made possible through a collaboration between United Way of Northern New Jersey, Parsippany Child Day Care Center, the New York Jets and ASAP.com.

The Jets Women’s Organization, comprised of the many women who are affiliated with the team, including staff members, significant others of coaches, players, and football personnel, volunteered their time on Wednesday, October 12 to complete the build.

The New York Jets take great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area by supporting youth football and promoting social justice, particularly in disadvantaged communities. From launching football teams at urban high schools to unifying our community for change to fostering positive school environments, the New York Jets invest in programs that make a difference in the lives of others. In addition to their focus on youth development, the Jets support the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL.

Parsippany Child Day Care Center was incorporated as non-profit in 1968, with the mission of providing quality, affordable childcare and early education for children of families living and working in the area, while respecting their diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds and empowering children to develop and learn at their own pace in a safe and nurturing environment. The center continues this practice by encouraging civic groups, local businesses, and corporations to be active participants in the center activities by engaging them in fundraising and events.

Parsippany Child Day Care Center is located at 300 Baldwin Road.

United Way of Northern New Jersey is a nonprofit organization fighting to improve life for families and individuals in our five-county footprint who are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) or in poverty. We believe that by securing racial and economic equity for ALICE we can improve life for all. We’re investing in ALICE’s future in the workplace, at home, and across the community. We do this through our initiatives that fill gaps in services, community partnerships, public policy work, and volunteer efforts. United Way of Northern New Jersey serves Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren counties as well as portions of suburban Essex County including the Caldwells, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Millburn-Short Hills, Montclair, Roseland, and Verona. To learn more, call (973) 993-1160 or click here.

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP.com platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP.com operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

In 1973, the NFL and United Way of America forged a partnership that has become the sports industry’s most visible and longest-running public service program, using players and other NFL personalities to promote community service through public service television ads. Throughout the years, United Way fundraising has soared from $800 million to $3.91 billion, and the NFL-United Way partnership has evolved from a fundraising organization to a community services provider, on programs and services that far surpass the well-known television spots. Teams and their players support the local United Way chapters in their communities year-round through personal appearances, joint programs, and campaign contributions.

