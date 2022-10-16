Par-Troy Council of PTA’s to hold “Candidates Night”

PARSIPPANY — The Par-Troy Council of PTA’s invites you to attend “Candidates Night” on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Meet the seven candidates running for the Parsippany Board of Education. This meeting will be held at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive, in the auditorium.

Though all are welcome, only Parsippany residents will be allowed to question our Board of Education Candidates regarding their views on the budget and our school district.

Be an informed voter, and remember to vote on Tuesday, November 8 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

