Prosecutor’s Agent Issued Commendation For Rendering Medical Assistance While Off-Duty

MORRIS COUNTY — On Tuesday, October 11, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll issued a commendation to Agent Gus Amato for rendering medical assistance while off-duty.

The commendation, signed by Prosecutor Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie M. Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, was prompted by Agent Amato’s potentially life-saving actions on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., while on a scheduled day off, Agent Amato entered the BP Gas Station, 42 East Main Street, Denville, where he observed an employee, (who declined to be identified in this release), within the convenience store exhibiting odd and peculiar behavior, and who appeared confused.

Based upon his prior law enforcement first aid training and experience, Agent Amato correctly identified that the victim was suffering from a medical episode. Agent Amato assisted the victim to the floor, then called 9-1-1 and requested medical assistance. While waiting for the arrival of emergency services, Agent Amato continued care and ultimately determined that the victim may have been suffering from a diabetic episode, at which time he asked another patron in the establishment to get a can of soda, then assisted the victim while consuming it.

Once the victim ingested some soda, the condition improved, but medical distress continued.

Agent Amato continued to monitor the situation until emergency services arrived and assumed care of the victim, who was ultimately hospitalized for several days. The victim subsequently spoke with Agent Amato and said, “Thank you, you saved my life”, multiple times.

Prosecutor Carroll stated, “During this incident, Agent Amato exemplified his dedication to public service, and demonstrated how professionals are always on-duty. He not only represents himself well, but also the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.”

