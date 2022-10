PARSIPPANY — The owner of 169 Johnson Road demolished the 33,736 square foot office building and will be replacing the structure with an 87-unit-three-story over a one-story parking garage. The two-story office building was known as Brevent Plaza. The application was approved by Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board on December 21, 2020.

The project was also approved in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Fair Share Housing Center.