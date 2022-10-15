11th Congressional District Forum

MORRIS COUNTY — The three candidates running to represent the 11th Congressional District will meet in a Tuesday, October 25 candidate forum moderated by the League of Women Voters of New Jersey at Drew University in Madison.

The forum will feature Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, and Republican challenger Paul DeGroot. Sherrill, who lives in Montclair, is seeking her third term. DeGroot, a Montville resident and former Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor, is seeking elected office for the first time. A third candidate on the ballot, Libertarian Joseph Biasco of Lincoln Park, a retired Cliffside Park police captain, is not participating.

The event, which will also be live-streamed on YouTube, will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Drew University Concert Hall, 36 Madison Avenue, Madison. Click here to watch the live-streamed forum.

The community is invited to submit questions in advance by 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 21. Click here to submit questions. Your name and contact info is required but will not be disclosed.

Sherrill’s campaign office recently released the schedule DeGroot spokesperson Chad Niblett confirmed his candidate would participate as well.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, October 23: New Jersey Globe Debate

Tuesday, October 25: League of Women Voters Debate

Wednesday, October 26: Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ Candidate Forum

The in-person early voting period starts from October 29 to November 6. Voters can register until the deadline on October 18.

After the redistricting based on the 2020 Census, 11th district now covers these communities:

– Boonton, Boonton Township, Butler, Chatham, Chatham Township, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Mendham Township (partial), Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Morristown, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany, Pequannock, Randolph, Riverdale, Rockaway, Rockaway Township, Victory Gardens. Essex County – Belleville, Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair (partial), North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, South Orange, West Caldwell.

– Belleville, Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair (partial), North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, South Orange, West Caldwell. Passaic County – Little Falls, Totowa, Wayne (partial), Woodland Park.