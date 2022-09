PARSIPPANY — Blessing of the Animals will take place on Sunday, October 2 at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 480 South Beverwyck Road.

All are welcome! For safety concerns, keep pets either leashed or caged. Please bring a can of dog/cat food or paper towels to donate to the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter.

Email admin@stgregorysparsippany.org for any questions.

