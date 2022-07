PARSIPPANY — Porsche and your pooch to family day was held at Paul Miller Porsche. People enjoyed some fun and games and adoptions were available from Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter and North Star Pet Rescue.

There was also a bouncy house, face painting for everyone and delicious food and refreshments, including soft pretzels.

Paul Miller Porsche is located at 3419 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

