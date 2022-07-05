Funny Books Celebrates 30th Anniversary

PARSIPPANY — it’s official. Funny Books turned 30 on June 20. Mayor James Barberio, Council President Michael dePierro, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Vice-Chairman Dr. Maheta, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Gordon Meth stopped by to visit Steve Conte, and congratulate his for the success of Funny Books.

Funny Books Comics & Stuff is located in a charming red-brick storefront at 98 North Beverwyck Road in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany. Funny Books has a rich history – and so does our location! Formerly, a lone log cabin, the building was once the site of the original Lake Hiawatha Post Office!

Steve Conte has been the owner and operator of Funny Books since the very beginning – back in 1992! Known as “Funny Steve” to all the locals, he often jokes, “If I knew naming the store would result in my own nickname, I would have called the store, “Handsomebooks.”

Funnybooks’ owner doesn’t just sell comics; he also writes and draws them! Steve’s Self-published comic book series, Action Figure Kingdom (currently on issue #13) is really taking-off! Visit actionfigurekingdom.com to find-out more!