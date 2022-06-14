Nancy Pelosi & Mikie Sherrill’s failed leadership is deadly to New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY — Paul DeGroot, the bold, tough-as-nails former Passaic County prosecutor, won a clear victory in the Republican Party primary, securing him the nomination to litigate the failed record of his Democrat incumbent opponent, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, M-Montclair.

“Mikie isn’t just some fun-loving liberal with a big heart who is generous with other people’s money; she is the Biden/Pelosi ever-faithful vote in Congress,” stated Republican Paul DeGroot. “She backed failed pandemic policies that put people’s lives at risk, jeopardized people’s livelihoods, and even fomented violence and lawlessness with her policies.”

“Real lives are on the line in our country. Livelihoods are at stake. It isn’t politics as usual or Sunday morning talk show bickering from the chattering class that will solve our issues. Mikie Sherrill votes with Nancy Pelosi 99% of the time – that means she’s 100% against New Jersey families.”

“I will be an independent conservative voice for the 11th District. I will work to make our communities safe, put an end to the Biden/Pelosi/Sherrill economic turmoil and inflation, and get our New Jersey families back to work. Mikie Sherrill stands with Biden and Pelosi, but I’ll stand with the hard-working New Jerseyans who have been left behind by this Administration’s failed agenda.”

“The campaign’s success through the primary was made possible by my supportive family, dedicated volunteers, and contributors. We have the momentum and Republican party unity behind us to get our country moving in the right direction.”