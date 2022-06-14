“Computer Chaos: Keeping Calm While Living in a Digital Age” Presentation at Library

PARSIPPANY — Timothy Berrios, the owner of On-Call Computer Services, LLC, is putting some last-minute touches on the “Lunch and Learn” presentation for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce entitled “Computer Chaos: Keeping Calm While Living in a Digital Age.”

Whether you are tech-savvy or still use carrier pigeons, there is something for you to learn!

We hope you will join this free event on Wednesday, June 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Library, 449 Halsey Road.

