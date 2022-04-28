Red Flag Warning Issued for Local Area

PARSIPPANY — A Red Flag warning has been issued due to the enhanced threat of fire spreading to our area. We’ve been asked a few times….. “What does a Red Flag Warning mean?”A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and genome difficult to contain.

“So what does this mean for me?” When a Red Flag Warning is issued, everyone should refrain from any type of open flame or improperly discarding certain things. This includes refraining from campfires and fire pits and properly discarding hot coals from BBQs and cigarettes. Anything that has the potential to spark a small fire, should be looked at very closely.

Please make sure to do your part, and if you see a small fire, dial 9-1-1 immediately as the fire may spread and become out of control very quickly. — with Lake Hiawatha District 4 and Parsippany Troy-Hills Fire District 6 in Parsippany.