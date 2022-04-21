Happening Now: House Fire on Tarn Drive

PARSIPPANY — A house fully engulfed with flames at 47 Tarn Drive was reported at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

Parsippany Fire Districts 1, 2,3, 4 and 6 were dispatched as well as Denville Fire Department. Parsippany Rescue and Recovery arrived to board up the premises. Parsippany building department and Morris County Sheriffs Crime Scene Investigation was also called to the scene.

No injuries were reported at the time of this report. The article will be updated when additional details are available.