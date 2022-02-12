Kelvin Briggs Sentenced to 24 Years in New Jersey State Prison

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Jefferson Township Chief of Police Paul Castimore announce that Kelvin Briggs, 64, formerly of Nevada, has been sentenced to 24 years in New Jersey State Prison.

On September 1, 2021, a Morris County jury returned a verdict finding Briggs guilty of multiple offenses including Endangering the Welfare of a Child (production of sexually explicit images and video of a child engaged in a sexual act), Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child (distribution of sexually explicit images of a child), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a child), Invasion of Privacy, and Stalking. These incidents occurred over a period of time from August through November 2017 while the defendant was a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, and the victim, a 13-year-old female, was a resident of Jefferson Township.

On February 10, 2022, the Honorable Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.Cr. imposed an aggregate sentence of 24 years in New Jersey State Prison. The first 16 years of the sentence are subject to the No Early Release Act, which makes the defendant ineligible for parole until he has served 85% of 16 years. The defendant will be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Megan’s Law and will also be on Parole Supervision for Life. Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank and acknowledge the agencies that participated in the investigation that led to the successful guilty verdict, including the Jefferson Township Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the Sex Crimes and Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.