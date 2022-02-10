Former Mayor Frank B. Priore Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Frank B. Priore passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 73.

He was born in Passaic and grew up in Clifton. Frank moved to Parsippany in the early 1970s where he has lived since.

Frank was a self-employed photographer. He also proudly served as mayor of Parsippany from 1982 to 1994.

Survivors include his wife: Joyce De Spirito; his daughter: Jennifer Kilinowski and her husband Kurt; his brother: Barry; and his two Grandchildren: Annalisa and Isabella.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

Cremation: Private. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to New Jersey Sharing Network Foundation 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974, or click here.