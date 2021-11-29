Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Welcomes Three New Members

PARSIPPANY — Betty Lagitch, Co-Chair for Membership, installed three new members Veronica (Ronnie) Fagan, Diane Campbell, and Karen Phelps on Monday, November 22 at the Club’s November General Meeting.

Ronnie, Diane, and Karen join an enthusiastic group of volunteers brought together in fellowship and service to promote projects that produce positive outcomes in the areas of education, culture, and civic betterment of the community

New members are always welcome to join the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, established in 1954. Our club is one of over 200 clubs that make up the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC. NJSFWC is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. For more information call Marilyn at 973-539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, check us out on the web www.parsippanywomansclub.org or follow the club on FACEBOOK, Twitter, and Instagram.

