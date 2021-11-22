Connie Keller Sworn-In as President of Kiwanis Club

PARSIPPANY — Connie Keller was given the oath of office by NJ Kiwanis Division 9 Lt. Governor Frank Cahill at a recent dinner celebration.

Connie was previously President during 2015-2016.

In addition, Nicolas Limanov was sworn in as President-Elect.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest club in the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International.

Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Our members, Kiwanians, are service-minded men and women who are united in their commitment and compassion for others.

Any community need can become a Kiwanis service project, especially the needs of children. Kiwanis service projects range from efforts that help local communities to Kiwanis International’s Worldwide Service Project for the elimination of iodine deficiency disorders.

Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year.

At the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, we want to ensure that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. We believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

For more information click here.

