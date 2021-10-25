Sergeant Robert Jamieson Retires from Parsippany Police

PARSIPPANY — Sergeant Robert Jamieson retired Thursday from the Parsippany Police Department after more than 30 years with the township. Mayor Michael Soriano delivered a proclamation at the police station, honoring the retired Class II special law enforcement officer.

“I was honored to join our Police today in commending SLEOII Jamieson after three decades of service to Parsippany,” Soriano said. “We are far better thanks to Robert’s commitment to the Township. Congratulations on your retirement and we wish you the very best.”

Jamieson serves as commissioner of the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department. He previously served as its president and chief.

Congratulations and enjoy your retirement