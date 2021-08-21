CCM Releases Return to Campus Plan Adjustments

MORRIS COUNTY — In response to new state guidelines for higher education, the County College of Morris (CCM) has updated its Fall 2021 Return to Campus Plan. When the new guidelines were published and released from the New Jersey Department of Health, CCM administrators engaged faculty, staff, and students to update its Fall 2021 Semester operating plans.

CCM’s operating plan was developed at the beginning of the pandemic by its employees and students with support from public health officials. The operating plan is updated when new guidelines are provided by federal or state officials. It has been deemed highly successful as evidenced by the fact that there have been no campus outbreaks and the college has demonstrated an ability to quickly and effectively support students and employees infected with the virus.

The college remains committed to maximizing the safety of its employees and students and minimizing risks related to COVID-19. As such, CCM has decided to begin the Fall Semester with the majority of its courses being held remotely. The college plans to offer instruction in this manner through October 26, 2021, the end of its first seven-week term. In its newly updated plan, the college continues to require everyone on campus to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

Effective October 27 CCM will also require new protocols for everyone coming onto the campus. As of that date, new protocols require all individuals (students and employees) to be vaccinated, and if unvaccinated to have a weekly negative COVID-19 PCR test in order to be on campus, or be granted an exemption because of medical or religious reasons and have a weekly negative COVID-19 PCR test. Wearing masks when social distancing is not possible will continue unless medically exempted. These measures were developed after nearly a dozen meetings with employees and students as well as consultation with public health officials.

CCM is excited about the Fall Semester and eagerly looks forward to welcoming its faculty and students back on campus later this fall. Faculty have been instructing remotely or in an online format, except for a small number of classes that require in-person instruction, since the start of the pandemic.

The college also acknowledges that it will continue to adjust and make decisions based on federal, state, and local officials’ recommendations and guidelines. Students who are enrolled in courses that fall into an exception and will take place on campus will be contacted by a college official.

To provide ample opportunity for students and employees to become fully vaccinated before new requirements are in effect, CCM has partnered with Atlantic Health System to open a temporary vaccine center on its campus for employees and students. The college plans to keep most offices on campus open, with only a few areas operating remotely. The updated Return to Campus Plan can be found by clicking here.

