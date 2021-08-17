Rep. Sherrill Tours GAF Offices: Highlights Raise The Roof Act

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) toured the facilities of one of Morris County’s largest employers, GAF, to highlight their ground-breaking work and discuss her recently introduced legislation, the Revamping Appropriate Incentives for Solar Energy for (RAISE) the Roof Act. By clarifying and expanding the solar investment tax credit (ITC) to include integrated solar roofs like the ones manufactured by GAF Energy, this legislation would maximize the positive climate and economic impacts of the next generation of solar energy technology.

Joining Rep. Sherrill on the tour of the facility and at the press conference afterward were: Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, GAF CEO Jim Schnepper, GAF Energy President Martin DeBono, and Morris County Chamber of Commerce President Meghan Hunscher.

“I was thrilled to be able to highlight the RAISE the Roof Act today, alongside the GAF and GAF Energy teams who are helping New Jersey remains a leader in the clean energy economy,” said Rep. Sherrill. “One of our biggest challenges in confronting the climate crisis is making clean energy technologies more accessible for families and businesses. This bill removes some of the financial barriers and modernizes the current tax credit law to keep up with the tech advancements we’ve seen in solar. With their cutting-edge research and development, GAF and GAF Energy have helped drive many of these advancements. They’re also a cornerstone business in our community, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner in the effort to confront the climate crisis and bolster our clean energy economy.”

“It was an honor to host Congresswoman Sherrill at our headquarters today to show her how our research and development are leading the industry forward in new and exciting ways,” said Jim Schnepper, CEO, GAF. “We are thinking beyond traditional manufacturing processes and roofing materials to develop new offerings including integrated solar, recycled asphalt shingles, and non-asphaltic materials, and we are excited to have a great champion like Rep. Sherrill who is committed to helping our industry bring that innovation forward to customers.”

“I’m incredibly proud to have joined Representative Sherrill today to discuss paths forward in American clean energy manufacturing and job creation,” said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. “For too long rooftop solar policy has ignored the roof. Now, with the RAISE the Roof Act, Rep. Sherrill has introduced a bill that would remedy that problem. It’s the type of smart policy that will unleash innovation in the sector. Passing RAISE would support thousands of jobs here in New Jersey and across the country, help consumers, and propel us to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Representative Mikie Sherrill tours GAF

“GAF is a staple corporation in Parsippany. It’s prided itself as North America’s largest roofing manufacturer for about 140 years,” said Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano. “It’s fitting that a company that’s already revolutionized the roofing industry — at a time when we really need more innovation — looks to provide affordable integrated rooftop solar options for large-scale commerce, small businesses, and households.”

“Thanks to Rep. Sherrill’s efforts and her outreach to the business community and constituents, the RAISE the Roof Act promises to continue the important work of government supporting positive climate and economic impacts,” said Meghan Hunscher, President and CEO of Morris County Chamber of Commerce. “Given the uncertainty around us, investing in renewable energy as a nation makes sense. And there is a business case for this. Now more than ever, our representatives and business community need to come together and be responsive to the needs of the greater community.”

As chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology’s Environment Subcommittee, Rep. Sherrill is a fierce advocate for the development of clean energy. Last month, she convened a roundtable with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and local environmental business leaders, including GAF CEO Jim Schnepper, to discuss the RAISE the Roof Act, the future of New Jersey’s clean energy economy, and the attending businesses’ contributions to this effort.

<img class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-13292″ src=”https://morrisfocus.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Untitled-1.jpg” alt=”” width=”720″ height=”480″ />

