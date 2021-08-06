Narcotics Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service Disrupt the Receiving of Cocaine-Laden Packages

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the arrest of several cocaine distributors following the interception and investigation of two parcels, each containing approximately one-half kilogram of cocaine. The United States Postal Inspection Service developed information that these drug-laden parcels were being mailed to residences in Jefferson Township and Rockaway Township. On July 30, a joint investigation resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of over a kilogram of cocaine, a loaded, defaced handgun, and over $8,000 in U.S. Currency.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of this investigation to date: Raymond D. Rosario, 38, of Lake Hopatcong, was charged with the following:

-1 count of First-Degree Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

-1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

-1 count of Second-Degree Possession of a Firearm While Committing a CDS Offense

-1 count of Third-Degree Possession of Cocaine

-1 count of Third-Degree Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Possession of a Defaced Firearm

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Obstructing Administration of Law

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Tampering with Physical Evidence

A motion for pretrial detention was granted and Rosario remains lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending trial.

Carlos J. Morales-Colon, 26, of Dorado, Puerto Rico, was charged with the following:

-1 count of First-Degree Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

-1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

-1 count of Second-Degree Possession of a Firearm While Committing a CDS Offense

-1 count of Third-Degree Possession of Cocaine

-1 count of Third-Degree Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Possession of a Defaced Firearm

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Obstructing Administration of Law

A motion for pretrial detention was granted and Morales-Colon remains lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending trial. Anthony J. Cavallone, 25, of Lake Hopatcong, was charged with the following:

-1 count of First-Degree Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

-1 count of Second-Degree Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

-1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

-2 counts of Third-Degree Possession of Cocaine

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

A motion for pretrial detention was granted and Cavallone remains lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending trial. Rebecca R. Keir, 25, of Lake Hopatcong, was charged with the following:

-1 count of Third-Degree Possession of Cocaine

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Obstructing Administration of Law

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution

-1 count of Fourth-Degree Tampering with Physical Evidence

Keir was released on a Summons Complaint. In addition to the United States Postal Inspection Service, Prosecutor Carroll thanks the following agencies for their assistance and commitment to the Narcotics Task Force – the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Parsippany Troy-Hills Police Department, Long Hill Police Department, New Jersey State Police, and the Wharton Police Department, along with the assistance of the Jefferson Township and Rockaway Township Police Departments.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until he/she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a Court of law.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Related

Comments

Comments