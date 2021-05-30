Students Celebrate Memorial Day with a Red Poppies Commemoration

PARSIPPANY— Ceramics students at Parsippany Hills High School created red poppies in commemoration of Memorial Day. The red poppy has long been a symbol of remembrance to those who served and sacrificed in our country and thus, we created our own poppy field on the front lawn of the school. Red poppies are scattered around the front entrance area of the school, along with signage explaining the installation.

The students wanted to honor our fallen heroes and bring awareness to our students about the significance of Memorial Day.

