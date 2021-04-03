PACC’s Women In Business Collects Food for Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women In Business committee collected food to donate to the Parsippany Food Pantry.

In addition, Dr. Alan Rauchberg, Rauchberg Dental Group, donated $1,000 to the committee to help in the fundraising. The $1,000 donation was then given to Michele Picone, Director of Parsippany Health and Human Services, to be used to purchase additional food for Parsippany Food Pantry.

Presenting the check to Ms. Picone, was Dr. Rauchberg. Jen Peel, PACC’s Women In Business Chairperson Jen Peel, President Robert Peluso, and Executive Board Member Frank Cahill were on hand during the presentation.

PACC’s Women In Business is open to any female business owner, manager, or employee looking to enhance their careers and networking opportunities.

Rauchberg Dental Group has been providing patients in the Parsippany area with the quality, comprehensive approach to the oral health care they deserve.

