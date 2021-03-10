Police Investigate Death of Teenage Girl on Route 80

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey State Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who entered Route 80 in Parsippany on foot and was struck by an unknown vehicle Tuesday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The Morris County girl walked on to the road and was hit in the eastbound express lanes near milepost 45.3, State Police said. A description of the vehicle that struck her was not immediately available.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Sources state the girl lived in Parsippany and attended Morris Hill High School.

Police are investigating the incident, which closed the center and right lanes of the highway for about three hours.

The Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance and St. Clare’s Paramedics were among the responders at the scene.

Comments

Comments