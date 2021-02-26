Meet Piper! She is looking for a Furever Home

PARSIPPANY — Meet Piper! She is an 8-year old Pit Bull mix ready to show you how much love she has to offer!

She is the sweetest girl who just wants to be in your company! She loves to lay next to you on the couch and soak up your attention! She greets everyone she meets with a wagging tail and smile on her wrinkly face!

During the day, Piper is very content lounging in her bed or going on walks to check out the neighborhood. She walks perfectly on the leash!

She is very smart and treats motivated! She has mastered commands “sit”, “wait”, and “paw”. She is fully house trained and non-destructive when left alone. She is a quiet girl and rarely makes a peep!

Don’t be fooled by her age! Piper loves to play tug of war and spend time outside. Since she is approaching her golden years, she would do best with kids above the age of 12. She does well with other dogs but has never been around cats.

If you are looking for a calm love bug, apply to adopt Piper today!

