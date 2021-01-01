Council President Michael dePierro Makes Statement Regarding Peterson and McCarthy

PARSIPPANY — “Councilmembers Janice McCarthy and Emily Peterson recently announced that they will not be seeking re-election in 2021. I recall that they were initially apprehensive about what to expect from their Republican colleagues on the Township Council,” said Council President Michael dePierro.

“They eventually found us to be dedicated to serving our Township and despite the differences in our approach, we all wanted what was best for Parsippany. Mutual respect grew between us even if we disagreed about a particular issue,” he continued.

“Janice and Emily continue to serve on the Township Council until December 31, 2021, so they are not done yet. I have enjoyed working with them both and hope that we can still work together to make Parsippany a better place even after their terms end,” said dePierro.

