Jayne Beline Retires After 30 Years From Library

PARSIPPANY — Jayne Beline retired from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library on October 1, 2020 after serving as Executive Director for the past 30 years.

Councilwoman Emily Peterson read a Proclamation at the Tuesday, August 18 Council Meeting. Due to COVID-19, the meeting was held virtually and the actual Proclamation was given to Jayne at a special gathering with the Board Members of the Library.

Beline has been an invaluable counselor to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library and to the management and employees of the Library, serving in various leadership capacities for the Library.

With over a 30-year career with Parsippany-Troy Hills, Jayne Beline distinguished herself with her deep knowledge and abilities related to library and public service matters, and the expertise and leadership developed during that career have been invaluable to the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills during her tenure as Executive Director.

The members of the Township Council wish to thank Jayne Beline for her many contributions to the Public Library of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Jayne was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, serving as President, Vice President, President-Elect, and Foundation President. She was named Kiwanian of the Year in 2001 and a Recipients of the George F. Hixon Fellowship.

