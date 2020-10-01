Belvidere Man and Budd Lake Man Charged with Human Trafficking

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Chief Mark Roddy of the Hanover Police Department announce the arrest of William Wilson, 47, Belvidere, and Jeremiah Forde, 39, of Budd Lake. Mr. Wilson and Mr. Forde have been charged with Human Trafficking in violation of N.J.S.A . 2C:13-8a(1)g, a crime of the first degree, Conspiracy to Commit Human Trafficking in violation of N.J.S.A .

2C:5-2/2C:13-8a(1)g, a crime of the first degree, Promoting Prostitution in violation of N.J.S.A . 2C:34-1b(2), a crime of the third degree, and Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution in violation of N.J.S.A . 2C:5-2/2C:34-1b(2), a crime of the third degree. Mr. Forde was also charged with three additional charges of Human Trafficking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-8a(1)b, N.J.S.A. 2C:13- 8a(1)c, and N.J.S.A. 2C:13-8(2), all crimes of the first degree.

It is alleged that between September 2018 and November 2018, Mr. Forde and Mr. Wilson forced an adult female to engage in acts of prostitution out of a hotel located in Hanover, NJ. Mr. Forde and Mr. Wilson received all the proceeds that were made as a result of the sex acts the female engaged in. Mr. Forde and Mr. Wilson manipulated the victim through the use of controlled dangerous substances. Additionally, it is alleged that the victim was not free to leave the hotel due to fear of physical abuse at the hands of Mr. Forde.

Mr. Wilson has been charged by warrant-complaint and is currently lodged at the Warren County Correctional Facility. Mr. Forde has been charged by warrant-complaint and is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and the Hanover Township Police Department, whose efforts contributed to the investigation and charges filed in this matter.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents or any related incident is asked to call Detective Martyna Ruminska of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6213 or Eric Prach of the Hanover Police Department at (973) 428-2515.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

