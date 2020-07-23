Parsippany College Connect: Check us Out!

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany College Connect is an online platform for Parsippany high school students to learn from and connect with Parsippany college students, featuring an alumni directory, blog, and college FAQs.

In this video, the co-creators and leadership team give a walk-through of our online platform, including its various resources for high schoolers.

Take a look! Produced by Sarah DiPippa, Josh Esperanza, and the Parsippany College Connect social media team. Featuring Czar Alexei Sepe, Alisha Gangadharan, Nicky Parekh, Lucas Folan, and Rebecca Klausner.

Check out the website: www.parsippanycollegeconnect.com

Follow on social media: Facebook: www.facebook.com/parsippanycollegeconnect Instagram: www.instagram.com/parsippanycollegeconnect

#parsippany #college #connect

Comments

Comments