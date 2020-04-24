Murphy Receives High Marks for His Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic

MORRIS COUNTY — Monmouth University Polling released a poll showing that New Jerseyans widely approve of Governor Phil Murphy’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and approve of his approach to the public health crisis. Across the state, 79 percent of New Jerseyans believe Murphy has done a good job in his handling of the pandemic. Murphy earns a 71 percent overall job approval. (Click here for complete article).

New Jersey residents also overwhelmingly back Gov. Murphy’s social distancing measures. Governor Murphy took early action on the coronavirus, forming a task force on February 3, long before the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in New Jersey. He implemented social distancing measures not long after that – banning large gatherings, limiting restaurants to take out, and closing places like gyms and nonessential stores. He also recently moved the state primary back to July in the interest of public health and protecting democracy.

“Governor Phil Murphy’s decisive action and clear communication throughout his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have earned him well-deserved high marks from New Jerseyans,” said DGA Deputy Communications Director Christina Amestoy. “Throughout this crisis, Gov. Murphy has shown New Jersey and the country what strong leadership looks like. It’s clear New Jerseyans support and value Murphy’s proactive, data-driven approach.”

