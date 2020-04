PARSIPPANY — Brandon Verderber, a senior at Parsippany Hills High School, will be attending Centenary University in the fall.

Brandon will be majoring in Criminal Justice and playing Lacrosse. Brendon is looking forward to his next adventure at Centenary and playing for the Cyclones.

He is the son of Maureen and Anthony Verderber.

Centenary University is a private liberal arts university in Hackettstown. Founded in 1867.

