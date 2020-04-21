Sherrill Announces Third Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) will hold a third COVID-19 telephone town hall on Thursday, April 23, focused on mental health and health care services. Representative Sherrill will be joined by mental health and medical professionals who will help answer questions from residents and she will give an update on what she has been doing to support COVID-19 response efforts in New Jersey.

“The COVID-19 crisis has touched every aspect of our lives,” said Representative Sherrill. “As our community faces the loss of neighbors and loved ones to the disease, economic hardship and uncertainty, and the isolation that comes from social distancing, we must take care of both our physical and mental health. Our town hall this week will focus on resources available to residents, and we will have medical professionals from the community on the line ready to answer questions about COVID-19 and testing.”

The town hall will also stream live at 4:50 p.m. directly on Representative Sherrill’s website.

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall on Mental Health Services and Health Care Response

WHO: Representative Mikie Sherrill

WHEN: Thursday, April 23, at 4:50 p.m. EST

WHERE: Residents can register for the Telephone Town Hall by clicking here.

