Local Group Supports Our Small Businesses and Those Fighting COVID-19 Firsthand

PARSIPPANY — Leaders in Parsippany-Troy Hills and Morristown have teamed up with small businesses to raise money to ‘Feed the Front Line,’ that is, deliver meals from local restaurants to Morris County’s first responders in the COVID-19 crisis.

“In true emergency situations, our first responders and essential personnel work tirelessly to keep us all safe and allow us to enjoy our daily lives! During these times, they need as much support as possible,” said Chris Mazzarella, an employee in the supermarket industry. Backed by Ted Stanziale, Nick Kraus and company Kraus Marketing, Rob Zwigard, and Freeholder Tom Mastrangelo, the following has been accomplished thus far:

-Parsippany Supporting Our Town has over 4,000 Facebook members

-Started Food drive for Parsippany Food Pantry at PAL three weeks of filling a minivan every Thursday with donations

-Helping local businesses advertise specials and services to stay in business

-Members making masks for Front lines workers as well as other PPE to help get them through

-Members started collecting donations for Animal shelter this week

-400-yard signs sold making about $2600 profit to purchase PPE for front lines and food for the food pantry

Their GoFundMe account:

$47,700 raised in donations

97 Deliveries

2600 meals delivered

$36,000 Spent on meals at local businesses to help keep them going

$2000 spent on PPE delivered directly to — Police Departments and State Organizations

Serving Medical workers, Police, Fire, Homeless, Ambulance Workers, Orphans, Domestic Violence Victims. Whoever needs them.

“What’s better yet, is how grateful the frontliners are to receive meals, and how thankful the restaurants are to receive orders,” said Nick Kraus, Founder, and CEO of Kraus Marketing. “We are paying full price to restaurants; no discounts have been requested and we are paying 20% gratuity.”

Locally owned restaurants BurgerIM, Parsippany Deli, Jeremiahs Catering and Cooking Studio, and Committed Pig are among the many that have partnered with Feed the Front Line.

“This is a great way to support a community-led effort for our first responders, and while helping so many small businesses that right now are in need of a financial boost,” said Senator Anthony Bucco, who has contributed to the cause.

If you are a local business interested in participating, an individual that would like to volunteer or know of a group that would appreciate a meal, click here.

