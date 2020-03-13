Morris County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession of Child Pornography

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker announce that on Friday, March 13, Alexander Willadsen, 31, Rockaway, was sentenced to ten years in New Jersey State Prison by the Honorable David H. Ironson for Possession of Child Pornography.

Mr. Willadsen will also be subject to registration pursuant to Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

On October 19, 2019, Mr. Willadsen pled guilty to Possession of Child Pornography and admitted that he utilized his home computer to upload over 1,000 images of child pornography between the dates of January 27, 2017 and November 9, 2018.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was first alerted to the computer upload by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Laura Magnone and the lead investigator was Detective / Supervisor Jazmin Munoz-Felder.

