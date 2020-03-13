Community Update from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano has released the following information:

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we congregate and celebrate how we live in Parsippany-Troy Hills. As has been stated in the past, this is not the time to panic, but it is the time to be prepared.

There have been many cancellations and postponements of events and programs in the area of which we should all be made aware. Below is the most up-to-date list of cancellations, closures, and postponements as of 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13:

Event Cancellations:

• Coffee With A Cop at Farmers Insurance March 24.

• Easter Bunny Celebration at the PAL on March 28.

• Crime Prevention Tips Public Seminar at the PAL April 16.

Closures:

• All Parsippany Schools will be closed Tuesday, March 17, until Friday, March 27.

• Parsippany Library will be closed Tuesday, March 17, until Friday, March 27.

• The Knoll Community Center is closed to the public for group activities and programs (unless noted below) until further notice. For more information please contact the Knoll Senior Community Center at (973) 263-7163.

Postponements:

• Parsippany Recreation Department: All events, sports, registrations, and travel programs.

• Parsippany Police Department: Any requests for Tours of Police Headquarters by schools or community groups cannot be entertained at this time. Additionally, any requests for Crime, Safety or Security Presentations for our corporate, neighborhood or religious organizations are also on hold until further notice. For more information, please contact the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

• PAL: All games, activities, events, and registrations are closed for the weekend. These will be revisited on Monday.

• Other community organizations, non-profit and religious groups have also postponed and or suspended activities. Please check with individual groups for more information.



Remaining Open & Operational:

Specific Knoll Senior Community Center Programs:

• All lunch meals and nutrition programs will be home delivered starting Monday, March 16.

• Tax preparation assistance will continue, and will be arranged with social distancing in mind.

• The food pantry will remain open.

• Transportation to doctor appointments and supermarkets will continue on a day-to-day basis.

• Health Department, Office on Aging, and EMS offices will remain open for business as usual, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information call the Health Department at (973) 263-7160, or the Office on Aging at (973) 263-7351.

Department of Public Works:

• Senior transit service will remain operational, however it will be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis. For more info call (862) 325-7659.

• Knoll Golf Club: will remain open as of now. However check with the Knoll prior to traveling over there. They can be reached at (973) 263-7111.

Resources:

Please note, the situation is ever-changing and very fluid because it is a new virus, and it is important to check credible sources for the most accurate and beneficial information and guidance.

• New Jersey Department of Health – Click here.

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – Click here.

• As well as the Environmental Protection Agency – Click here.

We suggest that you routinely check in on these sites to get the latest information.

A hotline number has been dedicated for information on the COVID-19 virus and is available for questions and concerns: 1-800-222-1222.

