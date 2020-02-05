Mark England-Ippolito Charged With Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child

PARSIPPANY — Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of Mark W. England-Ippolito, 18, formerly of Parsippany, on charges of Sexual Assault and Endangering The Welfare Of A Child. Ippolito was charged with sexual assault upon a teen victim more than four years younger than him and endangering sexual conduct with a minor, records show.

England-Ippolito is a graduate of Parsippany High School Class of 2019.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti and the North Arlington Police Department under the direction of Chief Scott Hedenberg.

On Monday, January 27, the North Arlington Police Department received information that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted by Mark W. England-Ippolito in North Arlington.

As the result of the investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims and the North Arlington Police Department, Mark W. England-Ippolito was arrested on Thursday, January 30, in Paramus, and charged with one count of Sexual Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(4), a 2nd degree crime; and one count of Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(1), a 3rd degree crime.

Following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Friday, January 31, Mark W. England-Ippolito was released by the court.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

