Knapp Attends 2020 National District Attorneys Association Capital Conference

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp joined other New Jersey prosecutors and those from all states at the 2020 National District Attorneys Association Capital Conference, held in Washington D.C. on January 28 and January 29, 2020.

The NDAA Capital Conference was an educational and networking event that allowed attendees to connect with members of the Administration, federal agencies and Capitol Hill lawmakers.

Conference speakers included the Honorable Ann Wagner, Congresswoman, 2nd District of Missouri; the Honorable Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Senator from Rhode Island; Robert Parmiter, Deputy Staff Director & Chief Counsel, House Committee on the Judiciary; Richard Downing, U.S. Deputy Attorney General & U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General; Michael Gray of The Actus Foundation; and State’s Attorney Pennington County, South Dakota, Mark Vargo.

During the conference, Prosecutor Knapp and several other New Jersey county prosecutors met with U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, U.S. Representative Chris Smith, and other federal lawmakers.

Prosecutor Knapp said “The NDAA Capital Conference provides a great opportunity for Prosecutors across the nation to meet federal lawmakers. The New Jersey delegation was extremely welcoming to us and we hope to continue a productive dialogue.”

