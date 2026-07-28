Parsippany RedTails 7U Capture United States Amateur Baseball League West Division Championship in Historic Inaugural Season

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany RedTails 7U have etched their name into the history books, capturing the United States Amateur Baseball League 7U West Division Championship with a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Chester Mendham Patriots Red in a championship game that came down to the final out.

The title capped an extraordinary inaugural season for the RedTails, who finished with an outstanding 9-2 record while establishing themselves as one of the area’s premier youth baseball programs. Throughout the season, the team displayed exceptional teamwork, perseverance, sportsmanship, and determination, representing Parsippany with pride every time they took the field.

The championship also marks the first major title under the new partnership between the Parsippany RedTails and the Parsippany Police Athletic League, reinforcing a shared commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for youth baseball and softball while continuing to grow the game within the Parsippany community.

The organization extended its congratulations to every player on the championship roster and recognized the leadership of Coaches Andre Ristic, Chris Vadas, Chris DiRitter, Jitendra Mistry, and Dan Scovill, whose dedication and preparation throughout the season helped develop championship-caliber players. The RedTails also thanked every parent and family member whose support and volunteer hours made the season possible, and thanked Mayor Pulkit Desai and his wife for attending the championship game.

“Congratulations to the Parsippany RedTails 7U players, coaches, and families on an incredible championship season,” Mayor Pulkit Desai said. “Winning the West Division title in the program’s inaugural season is an outstanding accomplishment and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and teamwork displayed by everyone involved. It was an honor for my wife and me to be there to witness such a memorable moment for these young athletes. We are proud to support initiatives like the partnership between the Parsippany RedTails and the Parsippany Police Athletic League that continue to strengthen youth sports and create lasting opportunities for children and families throughout our community.”

Danny Noriega, founder of the Parsippany RedTails, said watching the team grow throughout the season was rewarding. “From our very first practice, they embraced the values of hard work, accountability, teamwork, and supporting one another,” Noriega said. “Winning a championship in our inaugural season is an unbelievable accomplishment, but what makes me the proudest is the character these players displayed every step of the way. This is just the beginning for the RedTails, and we’re excited to continue building something special for the families of Parsippany alongside the Parsippany Police Athletic League.”

Nicholas Bronzino, executive director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League, said the championship reflects the strength of the new partnership. “This championship is about much more than winning a title. It’s about building a program that gives young athletes the opportunity to grow, compete, and create lifelong memories while proudly representing their hometown,” Bronzino said. “This championship validates the vision behind the partnership between the Parsippany Police Athletic League and the RedTails, but more importantly, it’s the foundation for an even brighter future. Together, we’re committed to continuing to expand opportunities for youth baseball and softball and creating an experience that our community can be proud of for years to come.”

The RedTails finished the season with a 9-2 record as United States Amateur Baseball League 7U West Division Champions. With momentum continuing to build, the Parsippany RedTails and the Parsippany Police Athletic League look forward to expanding programming, welcoming new families, and continuing to provide baseball and softball opportunities for the youth of Parsippany.