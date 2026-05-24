County College of Morris celebrates Class of 2026 at 57th Commencement Ceremony

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2026 during its 57th Commencement Ceremony at the William G. Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown on Thursday, May 21. The ceremony commemorated the awarding of associate degrees and certificates of achievement to nearly 1,100 graduates.

Graduates were encouraged to embrace resilience, lifelong learning and leadership as they begin their next chapter. Commencement keynote speaker Paul Di Maio, President and CEO of Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, reflected on the importance of perseverance, noting that success is built not only on talent, but on the ability to move forward through challenges and setbacks.

“Your degree today proves you have the talent; your time here at CCM has proven you have the endurance,” said Di Maio. “Your completion of the rigors of these studies prove you have the grit.”

CCM’s Board of Trustees, Morris County Board of County Commissioners, CCM President and CCM Cabinet members at the college’s 57th Commencement Ceremony.



Di Maio’s remarks centered on themes of momentum, personal growth and human-centered leadership, urging graduates not to allow fear of failure to prevent them from pursuing career opportunities. “We either succeed or we learn,” said Di Maio, as he advised the graduates to view obstacles as opportunities for growth. “To be successful in life, you only have to get up one more time than you’ve been knocked down.”

As so many graduates and employers are navigating questions about AI and the future of work, Di Maio reassured the class. “AI can calculate, but it cannot lead. It can provide an answer, but it cannot provide the judgment, the empathy or the soul that you bring to the table.”

CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacono delivered remarks, congratulating the graduates and reflecting on the impact and transformative role of community colleges. He noted that CCM is “a uniquely American institution that exists to change lives and strengthen communities.” He acknowledged that community colleges across the nation serve students from all walks of life, from valedictorians and Veterans to career changers, providing a great education without great debt that leads to great careers. “Our more than 50,000 alums stand out for excellence in their professions,” said Iacono.

As part of CCM’s tradition, Iacono highlighted numerous Class of 2026 graduates who have inspiring and compelling stories. He noted, “their hard work, perseverance and unwillingness to give up on their dreams has produced significant success.”

Sebastian Perez Brid, of Wharton, continued a family tradition at CCM, having joined his father and sister as alumni. A highly engaged student leader, he served as president of the Association of Business Graduates, Business Society and CCM Film Society. Perez Brid will continue his studies in business at Montclair State University and serve as CCM’s next Alumni Trustee.

Christina Alvarado, of Dover, balanced full-time work, family caregiving and her studies in criminal justice at CCM, while volunteering in the community and teaching American Sign Language. She was selected by Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn for a fellowship supporting women interested in government and public service and will continue her studies in criminal justice at Rutgers University.

Emily Piser, of Budd Lake, is a United States Army Veteran who served during Operation Inherent Resolve with the medical support team. She earned her degree in Business Administration and was actively involved in CCM’s Veterans Resource Center. She will continue her education at Centenary University to pursue her bachelor’s degree.

Nicholas Schreiber, of Wharton, is a nationally ranked athlete who pivoted to entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 pandemic and built a successful real estate business before enrolling at CCM. He has excelled academically, earning Dean’s List honors and membership in honor society Phi Theta Kappa, and has been accepted to multiple four-year institutions to continue his education in business.

Dave Joseph, of Roselle, earned his degree in Exercise Science from CCM after initially being recruited to play Division I basketball in Texas before the COVID-19 pandemic brought him back home. At CCM, he helped lead the men’s basketball team to the 2024 District Championship. Joseph will continue his studies at Kean University to pursue a career in physical education and physical therapy.

A. J. Sweeney, of Flanders, graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts and, like many CCM graduates, will continue his studies at a four-year institution. Having spent summers as a head counselor, he seeks to dedicate his life to counseling and working with underserved youth.

Iacono also recognized Claire Whipple, of Bloomfield, and presented her with the 2026 Sherman and Dorothy Masten Memorial Scholarship. Whipple earned her degree in Science and Mathematics: Biology, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She will continue her education at either Rutgers University or the University of Washington.

Candidates who graduated with honors based on high-achieving grade point averages and Honors Program participants were also recognized. The first cohort of the Early College Program, in partnership with the Morris County Vocational School District, also celebrated an important milestone. This was the first ever group of high school students to simultaneously earn their high school diplomas and college degrees.

Iacono granted Faculty Emeritus status to retired Professor John Klages. This honorary lifetime title, the highest honor any professor can receive, recognizes Klages’ distinguished career and contributions to CCM. Having served CCM since 1975 as a faculty member and department chair, Iacono presented him with a resolution, highlighting that “he has shown measurable student impact, subject mastery, and dedication to student success beyond formal instruction.”

Hannah Mescavage, of Belvedere, an academically gifted student with an almost perfect GPA, is, according to Iacono, “one of the most exceptional student leaders I have seen in many, many years.” She served as president of County College of Morris’ Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, the college’s largest and most active club, while also leading an Honors in Action project and excelling as a talented musician. She will transfer to Montclair State University to continue her studies in business.

Mescavage addressed the graduates, sharing memories and noting, “all of these experiences have one thing in common; they are memories that only we get to share, and that’s what makes CCM feel more like a home than just a campus.” She also provided graduates with three takeaways from her time at CCM, “always strive for excellence, don’t be afraid to get involved and never give up.”

CCM’s Board of Trustees Chair Paul Licitra, a U.S. Army Veteran, applauded the success of the graduates. “Take your knowledge and skills into the world, but take your humanity too. Be curious. Listen deeply. Build bridges wherever you can,” said Licitra.

Morris County Board of County Commissioner Director Stephen H. Shaw addressed graduates with remarks inspired by an experiment using AI to write his speech. Finding the results lacked the authenticity and human perspective he sought, Shaw delivered a personal message emphasizing the importance of education, leadership and human connection in an increasingly technology-driven world.

For more information about CCM, visit www.ccm.edu.