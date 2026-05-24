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Fire Displaces Residents at Knoll Gardens Apartment Building in Lake Hiawatha

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening at Building 46 of the Knoll Gardens Apartment Complex, located at 92 Grace Road in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany. Residents were safely evacuated as crews worked to bring the blaze under control.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Residents were displaced Wednesday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building at the Knoll Gardens Apartment Complex in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany, according to the Parsippany Police Department.

Police said officers responded at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, after the Montville Police Department’s communications center received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at Building 46 of the complex.

Emergency responders remained on scene at Knoll Gardens Apartment Complex following a fire that displaced residents after the building was deemed uninhabitable due to damage and utility disconnections. The American Red Cross assisted displaced families.

When officers arrived, they learned there was an active fire in the building’s crawl space. Maintenance personnel and responding officers safely evacuated residents from the building while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities said responding fire crews brought the fire under control. However, the building was later deemed uninhabitable due to damage and the disconnection of utilities.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist displaced residents.

All six Parsippany fire districts responded to the scene, along with Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Par-Troy EMS, and both Parsippany volunteer EMS squads. Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Boonton, Whippany, Denville, Montville, and Morris Plains fire departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsippany Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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