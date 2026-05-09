Parsippany Lions Bring “Vision of Hope” Free Eye Screenings to Main Library

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs hosted a free vision screening event at the Parsippany Main Library as part of their “Vision of Hope” initiative, aimed at expanding access to basic eye care for residents.

The Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs welcomed families, seniors, and residents to a free eye screening event aimed at promoting early detection and vision health awareness.

The event provided free screenings for children, families, and senior citizens, with a special focus on residents who are uninsured or facing financial barriers to health care.

In about four hours, approximately 70 people were screened. About 40 percent of participants were referred for a full eye examination following the initial screening, underscoring the importance of early detection and access to follow-up care.

The initiative also helped connect eligible residents with free prescription eyeglasses through partner organizations, extending the effort beyond screening and providing meaningful support for those in need.

The Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs continue to promote community service through programs focused on vision, health, youth engagement, and helping residents access essential resources.

Volunteers from the Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs assisted residents during a community vision screening event focused on expanding access to eye care services.