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Parsippany Lions Bring “Vision of Hope” Free Eye Screenings to Main Library

Volunteers from the Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs assisted residents during a community vision screening event focused on expanding access to eye care services.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs hosted a free vision screening event at the Parsippany Main Library as part of their “Vision of Hope” initiative, aimed at expanding access to basic eye care for residents.

The Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs welcomed families, seniors, and residents to a free eye screening event aimed at promoting early detection and vision health awareness.

The event provided free screenings for children, families, and senior citizens, with a special focus on residents who are uninsured or facing financial barriers to health care.

In about four hours, approximately 70 people were screened. About 40 percent of participants were referred for a full eye examination following the initial screening, underscoring the importance of early detection and access to follow-up care.

The initiative also helped connect eligible residents with free prescription eyeglasses through partner organizations, extending the effort beyond screening and providing meaningful support for those in need.

The Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs continue to promote community service through programs focused on vision, health, youth engagement, and helping residents access essential resources.

Volunteers from the Parsippany Lions and Leo Clubs assisted residents during a community vision screening event focused on expanding access to eye care services.
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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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