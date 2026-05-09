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Parsippany Businesses Linked To Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme Targeting Small Businesses

Mark Csantaveri, 53, of Morristown
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A Morristown man admitted in federal court to participating in a multi-million dollar scheme that defrauded struggling small businesses by offering fraudulent debt relief services, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer. Court documents state the businesses involved included MCA Cure, LLC and LDMS Group, LLC, 90 East Halsey Road, Ste 108, both New Jersey corporations with registered offices in Parsippany.

Mark Csantaveri, 53, of Morristown, pled guilty on May 4, 2026, before U.S. District Court Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden federal court to a single-count Information charging conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for September 29, 2026.

According to federal authorities, Csantaveri and his co-conspirators operated businesses that falsely claimed to provide debt relief services to small businesses experiencing financial hardship, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors said victims were persuaded to make regular payments to companies controlled by Csantaveri under the belief the funds would be held while negotiations took place with creditors to reduce or settle outstanding debts. Instead, authorities allege the money was diverted for personal use by Csantaveri and others involved in the scheme.

Court documents state the businesses involved included MCA Cure, LLC and LDMS Group, LLC, both New Jersey corporations with registered offices in Parsippany.

Investigators said the scheme generated approximately $3.7 million from victim businesses, with roughly $3 million transferred into accounts controlled by Csantaveri and his co-conspirators. Authorities allege more than $1 million was spent on gambling expenses.

“This defendant didn’t just break the law—he exploited the financial vulnerability of small business owners who were trying to stay afloat and keep their doors open,” U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said. “By peddling sham debt-relief services and diverting millions for personal use, he turned trust into a weapon and hardship into profit.”

FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy said many of the victims sought assistance while struggling financially during the pandemic.

“Small businesses are often the lifeblood of local economies,” Roddy said. “The cash-strapped victims in this investigation sought Csantaveri’s help, hoping to keep their doors open during the COVID pandemic. Instead, he and his co-conspirators stole millions from unsuspecting owners.”

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss involved in the offense, whichever is greater.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Newark Field Office. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Webman, Deputy Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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